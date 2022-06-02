Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.92.

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

