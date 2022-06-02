A SPAC I Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASCAU) Trading Down 1%

Shares of A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCAU – Get Rating) fell 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. 401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 11,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC I Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in A SPAC I Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,003,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC I Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,268,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in A SPAC I Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,001,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC I Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $400,000.

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and e-commerce sectors in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

