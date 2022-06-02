A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $973.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) will report sales of $973.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $955.00 million to $995.60 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $859.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $4.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. William Blair lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,689,818 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOS traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.43. 7,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,874. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.72. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

