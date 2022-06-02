A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Michael R. Wittmeyer Sells 28,963 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 28,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $2,248,397.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 294,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,887,187.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $73.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $841.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of -0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.39. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $89.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 7th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 7th.

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.10. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AMRK. Northland Securities upped their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,432,000 after purchasing an additional 47,641 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 524,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,569,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,824,000 after purchasing an additional 22,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,975,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.