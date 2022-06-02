A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Michael R. Wittmeyer Sells 28,963 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 28,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $2,248,397.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 294,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,887,187.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of AMRK stock opened at $73.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $841.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of -0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.39. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $89.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 7th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 7th.
Several research firms have commented on AMRK. Northland Securities upped their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,432,000 after purchasing an additional 47,641 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 524,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,569,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,824,000 after purchasing an additional 22,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,975,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
