A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Michael R. Wittmeyer Sells 1,835 Shares of Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $142,230.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 292,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,709,577.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $73.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.46. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $89.19. The company has a market cap of $841.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of -0.45.

A-Mark Precious Metals’s stock is set to split on Tuesday, June 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 7th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th.

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.10. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

