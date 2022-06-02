A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Michael R. Wittmeyer Sells 1,835 Shares of Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $142,230.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 292,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,709,577.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of AMRK stock opened at $73.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.46. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $89.19. The company has a market cap of $841.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of -0.45.
A-Mark Precious Metals’s stock is set to split on Tuesday, June 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 7th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
