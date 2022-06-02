908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the April 30th total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 321,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

MASS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 908 Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASS traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,647. 908 Devices has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 17.78 and a quick ratio of 17.08. The stock has a market cap of $443.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.20.

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. 908 Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 908 Devices news, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $264,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Kenneweg sold 19,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $398,812.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,829 shares of company stock worth $1,560,557. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MASS. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in 908 Devices by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in 908 Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 908 Devices by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 86,641 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

