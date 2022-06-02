8PAY Reaches Market Cap of $805,437.76 (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $805,437.76 and approximately $156,542.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 907.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,124.57 or 0.53182122 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.51 or 0.00446955 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 1,007.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00031727 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000281 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

