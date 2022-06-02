7,732 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by Schusterman Interests LLC

Schusterman Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,000. Snowflake makes up about 1.1% of Schusterman Interests LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,885 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 77.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,945,000 after buying an additional 2,144,156 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Snowflake by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,378,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,384,000 after buying an additional 290,111 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,996,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,740,000 after buying an additional 42,560 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake stock traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.54. 31,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,822,333. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.61.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Snowflake from $359.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.86.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

