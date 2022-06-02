6elm Capital LP Has $19.36 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

6elm Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,274 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for about 11.5% of 6elm Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. 6elm Capital LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $19,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,349,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,972,000 after acquiring an additional 430,970 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,734,000 after buying an additional 391,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,283,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,278,000 after buying an additional 557,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after buying an additional 5,069,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,587,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,356,000 after buying an additional 813,738 shares during the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ABNB. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.22.

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.74. 45,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,164,966. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.54 and its 200-day moving average is $158.36. The company has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.09 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.74 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 26,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $3,140,880.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 725,934 shares of company stock worth $116,723,330. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.