683 Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

683 Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543,477 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $10,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,169,470,000 after buying an additional 7,473,686 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,339,235 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $136,496,000 after buying an additional 5,438,638 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,689,852,000 after buying an additional 5,107,044 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,076,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $127,703,000 after buying an additional 4,299,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,605,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOLD. TD Securities dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $31.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Shares of GOLD stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $20.92. 329,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,396,076. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.24.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

