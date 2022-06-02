683 Capital Management LLC Takes Position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of OPY Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHAA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,520,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Get OPY Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

NASDAQ OHAA remained flat at $$9.87 on Thursday. OPY Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $9.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84.

OPY Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OPY Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPY Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.