683 Capital Management LLC Takes $9.40 Million Position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,396,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.78% of Quantum FinTech Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QFTA. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $576,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,646,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,761,000. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QFTA stock remained flat at $$9.88 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 11,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,089. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.22.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

