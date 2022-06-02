683 Capital Management LLC Purchases 39,900 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the period. MeiraGTx accounts for approximately 1.2% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 3.05% of MeiraGTx worth $32,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,863,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,969,000 after buying an additional 738,054 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter valued at about $821,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 86,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on MeiraGTx from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MeiraGTx from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTX traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 935 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,435. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 47.01% and a negative net margin of 224.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

