683 Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $601,000.

Shares of Burtech Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.99 during trading hours on Thursday. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.03.

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

