683 Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.96 Million Investment in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 2.02% of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,910,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $998,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GTAC remained flat at $$9.91 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology companies that operate in the marketplace, financial technology, and software-as-a-service verticals.

