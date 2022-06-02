683 Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,929 shares during the period. PROG accounts for 0.9% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 0.87% of PROG worth $25,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in PROG by 22.7% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,533,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,405,000 after acquiring an additional 283,264 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,956,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in PROG by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 356,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after acquiring an additional 59,401 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in PROG by 222.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 58,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PROG alerts:

PRG stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.92. 5,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,239. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.45. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $56.41.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $710.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.20 million. PROG had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

PROG Company Profile (Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.