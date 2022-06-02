683 Capital Management LLC Has $17.13 Million Position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $17,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 119,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 75,232 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 261,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on EIGR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ EIGR traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $6.49. 6,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. The company has a market cap of $280.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 768.27% and a negative return on equity of 93.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.