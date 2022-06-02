683 Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,531,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,000 shares during the quarter. Herbalife Nutrition accounts for 3.8% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $103,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deccan Value Investors L.P. raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% during the third quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,726,000 after buying an additional 780,218 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,755,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,786,000 after acquiring an additional 410,086 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,073,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,888,000 after acquiring an additional 400,555 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 27.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,505,000 after purchasing an additional 256,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth about $7,400,000.

In other news, President John Desimone bought 43,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $936,516.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 123,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,156.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan L. Hoffman bought 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $99,743.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,079.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 63,080 shares of company stock worth $1,372,132 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE HLF traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.15. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Herbalife Nutrition (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

