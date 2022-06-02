683 Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB)

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OACB. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $988,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 136.2% during the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 351,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 202,767 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP increased its holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 466.7% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 1,012,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after buying an additional 833,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OACB stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.08. 2,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,310. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OACB. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

