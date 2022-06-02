683 Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $704,000.

Focus Impact Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.02 during midday trading on Thursday. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $10.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06.

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

