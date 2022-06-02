626 Financial LLC Takes $669,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.38.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.53. 73,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,733,991. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $180.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $342.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

