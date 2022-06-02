626 Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 8,299 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 93,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 14.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.59. 86,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,077,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.45. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.40%.

About Corning (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.