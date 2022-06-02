626 Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,688 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,503,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Intel by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,399 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Intel by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,776,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $451,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.18. The stock had a trading volume of 510,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,381,592. The company has a market capitalization of $180.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $58.42.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.54.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.