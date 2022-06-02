626 Financial LLC Makes New $3.54 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,000. Alphabet comprises about 2.2% of 626 Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $431,244,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,302.28.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,282 shares of company stock valued at $21,681,939. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $15.21 on Thursday, reaching $2,293.05. 28,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,877. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,465.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2,671.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

