626 Financial LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. Pfizer comprises about 0.8% of 626 Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.24. 376,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,663,758. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $287.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

