626 Financial LLC Invests $453,000 in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 54.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Sempra stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,862. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.62. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.95.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

