626 Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,180 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after buying an additional 1,505,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,404,000 after purchasing an additional 88,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 295.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,832,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 288.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,694,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237,122 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,916 shares of company stock valued at $32,223,979 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.77.

NVIDIA stock traded up $6.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.47. 640,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,926,092. The company has a market capitalization of $473.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.51. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.