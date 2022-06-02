60,000 Shares in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Acquired by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.95. The company had a trading volume of 108,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,220. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $95.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CERN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

