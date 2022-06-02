$6.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.70 billion. Eli Lilly and posted sales of $6.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year sales of $29.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.90 billion to $29.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $30.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.23 billion to $31.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.47.

LLY stock traded down $8.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $302.43. 3,700,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,192. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $287.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $198.61 and a one year high of $324.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $55,070,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,527,818 shares of company stock worth $444,578,218. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

