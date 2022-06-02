$6.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLYGet Rating) will announce sales of $6.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.70 billion. Eli Lilly and posted sales of $6.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year sales of $29.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.90 billion to $29.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $30.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.23 billion to $31.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.47.

LLY stock traded down $8.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $302.43. 3,700,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,192. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $287.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $198.61 and a one year high of $324.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $55,070,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,527,818 shares of company stock worth $444,578,218. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.