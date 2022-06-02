5th Street Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

5th Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF comprises 0.8% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 374,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

AOA traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.04. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,592. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.40 and a 200 day moving average of $68.64. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $60.64 and a 52 week high of $73.77.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.