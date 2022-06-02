5th Street Advisors LLC Makes New $26.27 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

5th Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 428,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,267,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 24.9% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787,974 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17,524.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,220,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,298,000 after buying an additional 4,196,814 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,413,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 123.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,428,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,060,000 after buying an additional 1,340,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,944,000 after buying an additional 759,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.64. 112,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,992,214. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.15. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

