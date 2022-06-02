595 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Bought by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $119.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 115.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.16 and a 200-day moving average of $123.53. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.47 and a 52 week high of $167.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

