59 North Capital Management LP Has $20.02 Million Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

59 North Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,011 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 57,339 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation, National Association makes up approximately 5.9% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. 59 North Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $20,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,288. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.28.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.76%.

In other news, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,663.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.91.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

