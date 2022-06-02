5,866 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.67.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $180.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.77. The firm has a market cap of $157.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.