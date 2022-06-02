5,855 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Bought by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,855 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 60,096 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $5,146,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $41.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 2.28. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.72.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,016,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,353 shares of company stock valued at $10,257,930 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens lowered Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

