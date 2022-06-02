58,464 Shares in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 58,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Executive Network Partnering in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Executive Network Partnering by 67,920.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Executive Network Partnering in the fourth quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Executive Network Partnering by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Executive Network Partnering alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENPC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.97. 9,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,703. Executive Network Partnering Co. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Executive Network Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Executive Network Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.