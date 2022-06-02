58,464 Shares in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 58,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Executive Network Partnering in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Executive Network Partnering by 67,920.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Executive Network Partnering in the fourth quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Executive Network Partnering by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ENPC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.97. 9,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,703. Executive Network Partnering Co. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.
Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Executive Network Partnering (ENPC)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Executive Network Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Executive Network Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.