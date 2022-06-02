5,600 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,498,000 after buying an additional 479,083 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 332,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 222,119 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Rock Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 413,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,898,000 after buying an additional 65,885 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.51 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

