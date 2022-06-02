53,409 Shares in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Bought by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 53,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRC traded up $2.99 on Thursday, hitting $42.93. 7,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,959. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day moving average is $62.12.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $74.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet cut AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $136,736.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,621 shares in the company, valued at $752,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,894 shares of company stock worth $249,437 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

