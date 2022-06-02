5,000 Shares in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Purchased by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUA. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 10.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MUA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.44. 2,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,285. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

