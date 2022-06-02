$5.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) to announce $5.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.04 billion. Targa Resources reported sales of $3.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year sales of $23.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.90 billion to $29.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.81 billion to $29.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.42.

NYSE TRGP traded up $1.58 on Monday, reaching $76.65. The company had a trading volume of 77,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,578. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day moving average is $63.92. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -241.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $167,721.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,683,842.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,662 shares of company stock worth $4,847,249. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. FMR LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Targa Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at $2,436,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,190,000 after buying an additional 72,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

