4,856 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,856 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Target by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after acquiring an additional 305,955 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 170,844.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after acquiring an additional 49,545 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 77.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $156.52 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $145.51 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.80.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Target from $294.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Target from $289.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.72.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

