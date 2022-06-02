4,423 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by 626 Financial LLC

626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,423 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.96.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.06. 46,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,194,075. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

