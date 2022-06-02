43,382 Shares in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Purchased by Amtrust Financial Services Inc.

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Shift Technologies makes up 0.1% of Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. owned 0.05% of Shift Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Shift Technologies by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,706,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 711,890 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in Shift Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,153,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shift Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 50,891 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Shift Technologies by 44.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 884,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 274,089 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Management Partners 9 LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,357,000. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Shares of Shift Technologies stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 201.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

