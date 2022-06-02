40,170 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Bank of America by 800,016.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,838,000 after buying an additional 7,728,159 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,486 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $36.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.76. The company has a market cap of $295.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

