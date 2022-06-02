3i Group plc (LON:III) Insider Sells £314,201.92 in Stock

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) insider Julia Wilson sold 25,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,252 ($15.84), for a total transaction of £314,201.92 ($397,522.67).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Julia Wilson purchased 11 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,296 ($16.40) per share, with a total value of £142.56 ($180.36).

3i Group stock opened at GBX 1,238.50 ($15.67) on Thursday. 3i Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,071 ($13.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,507.50 ($19.07). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,314.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,351.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a GBX 27.25 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $19.25. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.09%.

III has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.81) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($23.28) price target on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,444 ($18.27) target price on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, 3i Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,221.33 ($15.45).

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

