3G Capital Partners LP Buys 160,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

3G Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the quarter. Carvana accounts for 22.4% of 3G Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. 3G Capital Partners LP owned 0.26% of Carvana worth $105,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,074,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,919,000. Schusterman Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,133,000. Scge Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 890.0% during the fourth quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.74.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 121,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,046,595. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.88.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.88%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,809 shares in the company, valued at $64,384,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $413,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 64,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,381.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,736,250 shares of company stock valued at $297,255,525 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

