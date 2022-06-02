3G Capital Partners LP Acquires Shares of 300,000 Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

3G Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,882,000. Amplitude makes up about 3.4% of 3G Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,188. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $87.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $33.84.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Amplitude’s revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMPL. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

