3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Purchased by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,086 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 350.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,220 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Malissia Clinton sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $70,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $74,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $248,804. 3.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on DDD shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

3D Systems stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $41.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). 3D Systems had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

