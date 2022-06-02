3,916 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,916 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,490 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 139,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 41.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 16,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

