3,641 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Purchased by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,641 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $2,409,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,805 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 288,654 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,625,000 after purchasing an additional 79,180 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.50. 9,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,823,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.60. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.89.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

